Danaher put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Danaher (DHR) with 1,213 puts trading, or 1.4x expected. Most active are Dec-24 250 calls and Dec-24 230 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 660 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.21, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 28th.

