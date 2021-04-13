Danaher Projects Q1 Core Revenue Growth Above High-end Of Prior Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corporation (DHR) said it expects first quarter core revenue growth to be above the high-end of the prior guidance range. The company anticipates revenue growth to be approximately 57.0% and non-GAAP core revenue growth including Cytiva to be approximately 29.0%. The impact of Cytiva sales growth (net of divested product lines) was 10.0%, for the quarter. Core sales growth is projected to be approximately 19.0%.

Danaher will hold its earnings conference call for the first quarter on April 22, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.