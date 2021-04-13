Markets
Danaher Projects Q1 Core Revenue Growth Above High-end Of Prior Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corporation (DHR) said it expects first quarter core revenue growth to be above the high-end of the prior guidance range. The company anticipates revenue growth to be approximately 57.0% and non-GAAP core revenue growth including Cytiva to be approximately 29.0%. The impact of Cytiva sales growth (net of divested product lines) was 10.0%, for the quarter. Core sales growth is projected to be approximately 19.0%.

Danaher will hold its earnings conference call for the first quarter on April 22, 2021.

