Danaher price target raised to $265 from $250 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Daniel Arias raised the firm’s price target on Danaher (DHR) to $265 from $250 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Q3 performance was above consensus on the top and the bottom lines, with the beat largely driven by Cepheid, but also helped by some bioprocess demand that surpassed expectations, the analyst tells investors. The post-earnings move in shares likely reflects questions on 2025 growth, but if “comfort can be gained with a low-teens EPS growth rate that puts EPS on a path towards $9.75+ in FY26, there is a case that can be made for not-massive, but-decent upside,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.