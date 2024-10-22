Danaher price target raised to $255 from $250 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Danaher (DHR) to $255 from $250 but keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s Q3 results were “solid”, though questions remain regarding its outlook for 2025 as consensus estimates seem “too optimistic”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Goldman Sachs adds that its increased price target on Danaher also reflects a roll forward on estimates.

