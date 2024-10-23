Danaher price target lowered to $311 from $333 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Danaher (DHR) to $311 from $333 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat was over-shadowed by a Q4 guide that was below the Street and the management’s more conservative tone on end-market growth exiting the year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Danaher’s end markets are improving but at a more gradual pace than expectations, the firm added.

