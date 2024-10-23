News & Insights

Danaher price target lowered to $277 from $278 at Baird

October 23, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Danaher (DHR) to $277 from $278 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm noted they reported 3Q results ahead of expectations, driven by Biotechnology and Cepheid respiratory upside. Baird said they remain constructive on the medium-term outlook/portfolio, though initial 2025 guidance assumptions and the pace of broader end-market improvements remain outstanding questions.

Read More on DHR:

