Danaher price target lowered to $275 from $285 at Barclays

October 23, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott lowered the firm’s price target on Danaher (DHR) to $275 from $285 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The bioprocessing recovery “continues to grind slow and steady” and the rest of the business struggles against various headwinds facing the remaining end markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

