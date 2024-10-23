Danaher price target lowered to $275 from $285 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott lowered the firm’s price target on Danaher (DHR) to $275 from $285 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The bioprocessing recovery “continues to grind slow and steady” and the rest of the business struggles against various headwinds facing the remaining end markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.