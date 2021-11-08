Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Danaher's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at October 2021 Danaher had debt of US$23.6b, up from US$21.8b in one year. However, it does have US$2.55b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$21.0b.

How Healthy Is Danaher's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:DHR Debt to Equity History November 8th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Danaher had liabilities of US$7.26b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$31.8b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.55b and US$4.28b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$32.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Danaher has a humongous market capitalization of US$208.7b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Danaher's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.2 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 31.5 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. It is well worth noting that Danaher's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 87% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Danaher can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Danaher actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Happily, Danaher's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Overall, we don't think Danaher is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Danaher you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

