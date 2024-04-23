Danaher Issues Q2, FY24 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corporation (DHR) said, for the second quarter, the company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will be down mid-single digits year-over-year. For full year 2024, the company continues to expect that non-GAAP core revenue will be down low-single digits year-over-year.

First quarter bottom line totaled $1.09 billion, or $1.45 per share compared with $1.43 billion, or $1.94 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, Danaher reported adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.92, down 6.5%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $5.80 billion from $5.95 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $5.62 billion in revenue.

Shares of Danaher are up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

