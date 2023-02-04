BioTech
Danaher interested in buying life sciences firm Catalent- Bloomberg News

February 04, 2023 — 02:18 pm EST

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Danaher Corp DHR.N has expressed interest in taking over contract drugmaker Catalent Inc CTLT.N, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Danaher's approach to Catalent values it at a significant premium, the report said, adding that unclear how Catalent will proceed or whether it is receptive to a takeover offer. A deal is not imminent.

Both Danaher and Catalent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Danaher, which currently has a market capitalization of about $197 billion, bought privately-held biotech company Aldevron in an all-cash deal for about $9.6 billion in June 2021.

