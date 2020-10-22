Markets
Danaher Guides Q4 Revenue Growth Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, medical company Danaher Corp. (DHR) said it anticipates adjusted core revenue growth for the fourth quarter, including Cytiva, to be in the low-double digit range.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 27.1 percent to $6.19 billion or the quarter.

