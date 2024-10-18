Danaher Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Danaher Corporation DHR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 22, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.59 billion, which indicates a decline of 18.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.56 per share, which has remained steady in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a decrease of 22.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7% in the last reported quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Danaher this earnings season.

Key Factors and Estimates for Q3

Weakness in Danaher’s Instrument businesses, led by lower demand in the global pharma and biotech markets, is likely to have hurt the Life Sciences segment’s revenues in the third quarter. Also, sales decline in mass spectrometry, flow cytometry & lab automation solutions and microscopy businesses due to soft demand for equipment in major end-markets have been ailing the segment.



Danaher’s Biotechnology segment is expected to have been hurt by decreased demand in the bioprocessing business. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $1.6 billion, indicating a decline of 3% year over year.



Danaher has been witnessing escalating SG&A expenses, which are likely to weigh on its bottom-line results.



The company has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given its substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.



We expect the company’s revenues to be $5.6 million, indicating a decrease of 18.9% year over year. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $1.56 per share, indicating a 23.2% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s number.



However, strength in the clinical diagnostics business, driven by growth in Leica Biosystems and Beckman Colter Diagnostics units, is expected to have aided the Diagnostics segment. The segment’s performance is also likely to have gained from strong momentum in the clinical diagnostics businesses and solid growth in the molecular diagnostics business.



Danaher acquired Abcam plc, a global supplier of protein consumables, in December 2023, which expanded the Life Sciences segment. Abcam's long track record of innovation, outstanding product quality and breadth of antibody portfolio are expected to have helped Danaher solve some pertaining healthcare challenges.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DHR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Danaher has an Earnings ESP of -1.03% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.54, which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Danaher presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

