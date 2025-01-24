Danaher Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

Danaher Corporation DHR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 29, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.44 billion, which indicates an increase of 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $2.16 per share, which increased a penny in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates an increase of 3.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6% in the last reported quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Danaher this earnings season.

Key Factors and Estimates for Q4

Weakness in Danaher’s Instrument businesses, due to lower demand across pharma and biotech markets in China, is likely to have hurt the Life Sciences segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter. Also, sales decline in mass spectrometry, flow cytometry & lab automation solutions, and microscopy businesses due to soft demand for equipment in the major end-markets is likely to have ailed the segment. We expect the segment’s organic revenues to decrease 2.6% year over year in the fourth quarter.



Danaher’s Biotechnology segment is expected to have been hurt by decreased demand in the discovery and medical business.



DHR has been witnessing escalating SG&A expenses, which are likely to weigh on its bottom-line results. We expect SG&A expenses to be $2.1 billion, indicating an increase of 3.2% year over year.



The company has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given its substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.



We expect the company’s revenues to be $6.4 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.2% year over year.



However, strength in the clinical diagnostics business, driven by growth in Leica Biosystems and Beckman Colter Diagnostics units, is expected to have aided the Diagnostics segment. The segment’s performance is also likely to have gained from strong momentum in the clinical diagnostics businesses and solid growth in the molecular diagnostics business.



Danaher acquired Abcam plc, a global supplier of protein consumables, in December 2023, which expanded the Life Sciences segment. Abcam's long track record of innovation, outstanding product quality and breadth of antibody portfolio are expected to have helped Danaher solve some pertaining healthcare challenges.



We expect the company’s adjusted earnings to be $2.14 per share, indicating an increase of 2.3% year over year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DHR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Danaher has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $2.18 per share, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16.



Zacks Rank: Danaher presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

