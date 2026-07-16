Danaher Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Offing?

Danaher Corporation DHR is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.09 billion, which indicates an increase of 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.84 per share, which has increased a penny in the past seven days. The estimate indicates an increase of 2.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.7%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Danaher this earnings season.

Key Factors and Estimates for Q2

Strength in the bioprocessing business, driven by an increase in demand for consumables from large pharmaceutical customers in Western Europe and China, is expected to have aided the Biotechnology segment. The segment’s performance is also likely to have benefited from solid momentum in the medical filtration and research consumables business. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s total sales is pegged at $1.95 billion, indicating a 5.5% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Strength in the clinical diagnostics businesses, led by growth in clinical lab and pathology diagnostics units, is expected to drive the Diagnostics segment’s results. However, softness in the molecular diagnostics business due to sluggish demand for respiratory tests is likely to have been a spoilsport. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s total sales is pegged at $2.33 billion, indicating a 0.7% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Solid momentum in filtration and consumables businesses is likely to have boosted the performance of the Life Sciences segment in the quarter. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s total sales is pegged at $1.79 billion, indicating a 0.8% rise from the year-ago reported number.



In June 2026, Danaher acquired Masimo Corp. for $9.9 billion. The addition of Masimo’s advanced sensor technology and AI-enabled monitoring enabled Danaher to enhance its diagnostics portfolio. The buyout is expected to have boosted DHR’s performance during the quarter.



However, the escalating costs and operating expenses, due to increasing input costs and product mix changes, are likely to have weighed on DHR’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, higher interest expenses associated with the company’s high debt are likely to prove detrimental to its profitability in the quarter.

Danaher Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Danaher Corporation price-eps-surprise | Danaher Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DHR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Danaher has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.85 per share, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DHR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies within the broader Medical sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 11.



Cardinal Health’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.



CVS Health CVS has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.



CVS Health’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.



West Pharmaceutical Services WST has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 23.



West Pharmaceutical’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

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Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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