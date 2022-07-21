Danaher Gains As Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) shares are trading more than 8 percent higher on Thursday morning after the company reported 12 percent growth in adjusted earnings that beat estimates and 7.5 percent growth in second-quarter revenue.

For the second quarter the company reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share, while analysts were looking for $2.35 per share.

Further, Danaher said it expected adjusted base business core revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percent range.

The quarterly revenues increased to $7.751 billion from $7.218 billion last year. Currently, shares are at $277.08, up 8.23 percent from the previous close of $256.00 on a volume of 704,651. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $233.71-$333.96 on average volume of 2,566,296.

