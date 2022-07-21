Markets
DHR

Danaher Gains As Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) shares are trading more than 8 percent higher on Thursday morning after the company reported 12 percent growth in adjusted earnings that beat estimates and 7.5 percent growth in second-quarter revenue.

For the second quarter the company reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share, while analysts were looking for $2.35 per share.

Further, Danaher said it expected adjusted base business core revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percent range.

The quarterly revenues increased to $7.751 billion from $7.218 billion last year. Currently, shares are at $277.08, up 8.23 percent from the previous close of $256.00 on a volume of 704,651. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $233.71-$333.96 on average volume of 2,566,296.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular