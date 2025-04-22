DANAHER Earnings Results: $DHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

DANAHER ($DHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.88 per share, beating estimates of $1.66 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $5,741,000,000, beating estimates of $5,645,252,680 by $95,747,320.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DHR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DANAHER Insider Trading Activity

DANAHER insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL RASKAS (SVP - Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,688 shares for an estimated $8,218,556 .

. BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541

ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553

DANAHER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 850 institutional investors add shares of DANAHER stock to their portfolio, and 1,168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DANAHER Government Contracts

We have seen $177,924,990 of award payments to $DHR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

DANAHER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

DANAHER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

DANAHER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $231.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $260.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $250.0 on 01/15/2025

on 01/15/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $275.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Doug Schenkel from Wolfe Research set a target price of $285.0 on 10/31/2024

