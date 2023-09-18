Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $253.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 1.53% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.63 billion, down 13.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.84 per share and revenue of $28.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.27% and -9.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Danaher is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.57.

Also, we should mention that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

