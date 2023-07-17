Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $237.76, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 0.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.1 billion, down 8.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.43 per share and revenue of $29.44 billion, which would represent changes of -13.88% and -6.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Danaher is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.31, which means Danaher is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

