Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $233.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 2.44% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Danaher is projected to report earnings of $2.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.1 billion, down 8.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.43 per share and revenue of $29.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.88% and -6.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Danaher currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.22 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.04.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.4 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

