Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $250.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 0.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.03 billion, down 8.58% from the year-ago period.

DHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $30.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.4% and -4.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.85 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.61, so we one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.07 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

