Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $255.51, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 2.16% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.32 billion, up 1.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.31 per share and revenue of $30.38 billion, which would represent changes of +2.59% and +3.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaher currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Danaher is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.42, so we one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DHR's PEG ratio is currently 2.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

