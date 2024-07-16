Is Danaher (DHR) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Danaher (DHR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Danaher is one of 24 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHR's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DHR has returned 6.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 3.1% on average. This shows that Danaher is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Honeywell International Inc. (HON). The stock has returned 2.9% year-to-date.

For Honeywell International Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Danaher belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.1% so far this year, so DHR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Honeywell International Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Conglomerates sector may want to keep a close eye on Danaher and Honeywell International Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

