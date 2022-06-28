Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -1.77%: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $251.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 3.78% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2022. On that day, Danaher is projected to report earnings of $2.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.32 billion, up 1.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.31 per share and revenue of $30.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.59% and +3.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.88 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.75.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

