Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $240.85, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 0.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 4.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.32 billion, up 1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.31 per share and revenue of $30.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.59% and +3.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Danaher is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Danaher is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.87, which means Danaher is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

