Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $253.71, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 8.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 6.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 20, 2022. On that day, Danaher is projected to report earnings of $2.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.09 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.40 per share and revenue of $30.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.48% and +3.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Danaher is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.99, so we one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DHR's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



