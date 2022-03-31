Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $293.33, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 8.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.55 billion, up 10.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.41 per share and revenue of $30.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.58% and +4.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaher currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Danaher is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.33, which means Danaher is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that DHR has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

