Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Danaher (DHR) ending at $205.83, denoting a -0.71% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

The industrial and medical device maker's shares have seen a decrease of 16.96% over the last month, not keeping up with the Conglomerates sector's loss of 10.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Danaher will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, down 28.13% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.62 billion, reflecting a 13.61% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.65 per share and revenue of $28.15 billion, indicating changes of -21% and -10.56%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.12% decrease. Danaher presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Danaher is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.41, so one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that DHR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

