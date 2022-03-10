Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $263.83, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 9.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 7.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Danaher is projected to report earnings of $2.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.55 billion, up 10.03% from the year-ago period.

DHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.41 per share and revenue of $30.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.58% and +4.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Danaher currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.71, so we one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DHR has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.