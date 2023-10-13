Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Danaher (DHR) reached $209.43, with a -0.03% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

Shares of the industrial and medical device maker witnessed a loss of 17.35% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Conglomerates sector with its loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Danaher will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 24, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.87, reflecting a 26.95% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.63 billion, reflecting a 13.46% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.82 per share and a revenue of $28.49 billion, indicating changes of -19.45% and -9.47%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.16% downward. At present, Danaher boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Danaher is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.99.

One should further note that DHR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.26. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.