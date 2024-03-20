Danaher (DHR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Danaher (DHR) reached $251.68, with a -0.81% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.89%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.25%.

Shares of the industrial and medical device maker witnessed a gain of 2.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Conglomerates sector with its gain of 6.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Danaher in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.27%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.64 billion, indicating a 21.31% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.63 per share and a revenue of $24.09 billion, signifying shifts of +0.66% and -12.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Danaher. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Danaher is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Danaher is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.

Meanwhile, DHR's PEG ratio is currently 3.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

