Danaher (DHR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales View Solid

Danaher Corporation DHR has reported impressive results for the fourth quarter of 2020, with earnings surpassing estimates by 13%. Also, the company’s sales surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.1%.



Danaher’s adjusted earnings were $2.08 per share in the reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84. Also, the bottom line increased 62.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.28 mainly on sales growth and improved operating margin.



In 2020, the company’s adjusted earnings were $6.31 per share, reflecting growth of 42.8% from the previous year. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.06.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, the company’s net sales were $6,760 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 38.9%. The results were driven by solid segmental performances. Organic sales in the quarter increased 12% and foreign-currency translations had a positive impact of 2.5%. Also, acquisitions/divestments boosted sales by 24.5%.



As noted, Cytiva had a 3.5% positive contribution on sales growth in the quarter. Organic sales, including the impact of Cytiva, increased 15.5% year over year. Also, the pandemic-induced demand for products boosted sales by 12%.



Also, the company’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,753 million.



It reports net sales under three segments — Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The segmental information is briefly discussed below:



Revenues for the Life Sciences segment totaled $3,361 million, rising 75.5% year over year. Acquisitions/divestments had a positive contribution of 62% to sales growth, while foreign-currency translations boosted sales by 3%. Core sales grew 10.5% year over year.



Cytiva had a positive impact of 8% and including this, organic sales in the quarter increased 18.5% year over year.



Revenues in the Diagnostics segment grossed $2,227 million, increasing 23.5% year over year. The improvement came on the back of a 21.5% rise in core sales and a 2% gain from foreign-currency translations.



Revenues in the Environmental & Applied Solutions segment totaled $1,172 million, increasing 2% year over year. Core sales expanded 1%, while acquisitions and foreign currency translation had positive impacts of 0.5% and 0.5%, respectively.



For 2020, the company’s net sales totaled $22.28 billion, reflecting growth from The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.95 billion. Also, the results increased 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, Danaher’s cost of sales increased 29.7% year over year to $2,806 million. It represented 41.5% of net sales compared with 44.5% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased 46.2% year over year to $3,954 million, while margin increased 290 basis points (bps) year over year to 58.5%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $1,957 million witnessed a year-over-year increase of 35.1%. As a percentage of net sales, it represented 29% versus 29.8% in the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses were $396 million, which rose 34.7% year over year. It represented 5.9% of net sales versus 6% in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income in the quarter under review increased 66.6% year over year to $1,601 million. Operating margin increased 390 bps to 23.7% in the quarter. Interest expenses in the quarter totaled $72 million, higher than $44 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter, Danaher had cash and cash equivalents of $6,035 million, up 6.1% from $5,687.7 million at the end of the last reported quarter. Long-term debt balance decreased 2.8% sequentially to $21,193 million.



In 2020, the company raised $8,670 million through borrowings, with a maturity of more than 90 days. It also repaid $5,933 million borrowings, with a maturity of more than 90 days.



In 2020, the company generated net cash of $6,215 million from operating activities (continuing operations), reflecting a year-over-year increase of 69.9%. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $791 million versus $636 million in the previous year. Free cash flow in the year improved 79% year over year to $5,426 million.



The company paid out dividends worth $615 million to its shareholders in 2020, reflecting an increase of 16.7% from the previous year.

Outlook

In the quarters ahead, Danaher expects to benefit from a solid product portfolio, dedicated workforce and a strong balance sheet.



For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects core revenues, including Cytiva, to grow in mid- to high-teens. The same is predicted to increase in low-double digits in 2021, whereas it recorded 9.5% in 2020.

Danaher Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Danaher Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Danaher Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Releases

With a market capitalization of $169.2 billion, Danaher currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Three companies from the industry due to release fourth-quarter results are Honeywell International Inc. HON, Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL and ITT Inc. ITT. While Honeywell will release results on Jan 29, 2021, Carlisle will report on Feb 4 and ITT on Feb 19.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Free Stock Analysis Report



ITT Inc. (ITT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.