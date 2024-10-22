Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Danaher (DHR) reported revenue of $5.8 billion, down 15.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.71, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.59 billion, representing a surprise of +3.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Danaher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Growth - Organic sales (Core) : 0.5% compared to the -1.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the -1.8% average estimate based on four analysts. Total sales- Diagnostics : $2.36 billion compared to the $2.19 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $2.36 billion compared to the $2.19 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Total sales- Life Sciences : $1.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $1.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Total sales- Biotechnology : $1.65 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. Operating profit- Life Sciences : $35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $252.85 million.

: $35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $252.85 million. Operating profit- Biotechnology : $390 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $392.48 million.

: $390 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $392.48 million. Operating profit- Other : -$82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$82.51 million.

: -$82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$82.51 million. Operating profit- Diagnostics: $615 million versus $524.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Danaher have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

