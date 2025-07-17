Danaher (DHR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Danaher (DHR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Danaher metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total sales- Diagnostics' to come in at $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total sales- Life Sciences' should come in at $1.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total sales- Biotechnology' should arrive at $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Life Sciences' stands at $206.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $233.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit- Biotechnology' at $463.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $462.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Diagnostics' will likely reach $501.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $556.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Danaher shares have witnessed a change of -0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DHR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.