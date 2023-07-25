Danaher (DHR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Decline 7.7% Y/Y

Danaher Corporation’s DHR second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 56 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.05 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share. The bottom line decreased 25.5% year over year with a decline in sales.



Danaher’s net sales of $7,157 million outperformed the consensus estimate of $7,098 million. However, it declined 7.7% year over year due to a decrease in the sale of COVID-related products.



Organic sales in the quarter decreased 7%. Foreign-currency translations had an adverse impact of 0.5% on quarterly sales. Base business core sales (adjusted) growth was 2% in the quarter.

Segmental Discussion

Revenues from the Life Sciences segment totaled $1,796 million, rising 5.5% year over year. Unfavorable foreign-currency translations lowered sales by 1%. Core sales grew 5.5% year over year. Acquisitions/divestitures led to a 1% increase in sales. Operating profit was $340 million for the quarter, down 2.9% year over year.



Revenues from the Diagnostics segment grossed $2,231 million, down 13% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter was $2,381.8 million. The downside was due to a 11.5% decline in core sales. Foreign-currency woes affected sales by 1.5%. Operating profit was $424 million for the quarter, down 47% year over year.



Revenues from the Environmental & Applied Solutions segment totaled $1,245 million, up 2% year over year. Core sales expanded 1.5%. Acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales by 0.5%. Operating profit was $302 million for the quarter, down 1.6% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter was $263.4 million.



Revenues from the Biotechnology segment totaled $1,885 million, down 17% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter was $1,860.7 million. Unfavorable foreign currency movements reduced sales by 0.5%. Core sales dropped 16.5% for the segment. Operating profit was $480 million for the quarter, down 41.8% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter was $587.5 million.

Danaher Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Danaher Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Danaher Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

In the second quarter, Danaher’s cost of sales increased 2.8% year over year to $3,116 million. Gross profit of $4,041 million fell 14.4% year over year. The margin in the quarter was 56.5%, down 440 basis points year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $2,194 million witnessed a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. Research and development expenses were $418 million, down 3% year over year.



The operating profit in the quarter under review dropped 35.2% year over year to $1,429 million. Operating margin decreased to 20% from 28.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Danaher had cash and equivalents of $8,575 million, compared with $5,995 million at 2022-end. Long-term debt was $18,285 million at the end of the reported quarter, compared with $19,086 million at the end of December 2022.



Danaher generated net cash of $3,873 million from operating activities at the end of second-quarter 2023, compared with $3,968 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditures totaled $616 million in the same period, up 12.8% year over year. Adjusted free cash flow was $3,261 million at the end of the second quarter, compared with $3,431 million at the end of the year-ago period.



DHR paid out dividends worth $422 million to its shareholders in the second quarter, up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Danaher expects adjusted base business core revenues to decline in low-single digit. The company expects low-single-digit growth in the metric for 2023, compared with mid-single-digit growth expected earlier. Organic sales are estimated to decrease in low-teen-digits or mid-teen-digits in the third quarter. For the full year, DHR expects organic sales to decline in high-single-digit or low-double-digit, compared with high-single-digit growth stated earlier.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DHR currently carries Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 13.4% for fiscal 2023 in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 6.7% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings have increased 0.9% for 2023. The stock has gained 27.8% in the past year.



Griffon Corporation GFF carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.6%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Griffon’s earnings estimates have increased 5% for fiscal 2023. The stock has surged 54.2% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.