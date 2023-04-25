Danaher (DHR) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline 7% Y/Y

Danaher Corporation’s DHR first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 42 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.36 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26. Our estimate for first-quarter adjusted earnings was $2.25. The bottom line decreased 14.5% year over year with a decline in sales.



Danaher’s net sales of $7,167 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,028.5 million. However, it declined 7% year over year due to a decrease in the sale of COVID-related products. Our estimate for net sales in the reported quarter was $7,000 million. Despite the earnings and revenues beat, shares of DHR declined in early trading, perhaps due to the year-over-year decline in earnings and revenues.



Organic sales in the quarter decreased 4%. Foreign-currency translations had an adverse impact of 3% on quarterly sales. Base business core sales (adjusted) growth was 6% in the quarter.

Danaher Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Danaher Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Danaher Corporation Quote

Segmental Discussion

Revenues from the Life Sciences segment totaled $1,709 million, rising 2.5% year over year. Unfavorable foreign-currency translations lowered sales by 3.5%. Core sales grew 5% year over year. Acquisitions/divestitures led to a 1% increase in sales.



Revenues from the Diagnostics segment grossed $2,376 million, down 10% year over year. The downside was due to a 7.5% decline in core sales. Foreign-currency woes affected sales by 2.5%.



Revenues from the Environmental & Applied Solutions segment totaled $1,218 million, up 5% year over year. Core sales expanded 6.5%, while foreign-currency translation had a negative impact of 2%. Acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales by 0.5%.



Revenues from the Biotechnology segment totaled $1,864 million, down 16% year over year. Unfavorable foreign currency movements reduced sales by 3%. Core sales dropped 13% for the segment.

Margin Profile

In the first quarter, Danaher’s cost of sales decreased 6.2% year over year to $2,797 million. Gross profit of $4,370 million fell 7.1% year over year. Gross margin was nearly flat year over year at 61%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $2,147 million witnessed a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. Research and development expenses were $429 million, down 2.7%.



The operating profit in the quarter under review dropped 17.4% year over year to $1,794 million. Operating margin decreased to 25% from 28.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, Danaher had cash and equivalents of $7,379 million compared with $5,995 million at 2022-end. Long-term debt was $18,261 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $19,086 million at the end of December 2022.



Danaher generated net cash of $1,947 million from operating activities (continuing operations) at the end of first-quarter 2023 compared with $1,968 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditures totaled $275 million in the same period, up 10% year over year. Adjusted free cash flow was $1,672 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $1,720 million at the end of the year-ago period.



DHR paid out dividends worth $204 million to its shareholders in the first quarter, up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, Danaher expects adjusted base business core revenue growth in mid-single digits. The company also expects mid-single-digit growth in the metric for 2023. Organic sales are estimated to increase in high single digits in the second quarter and the full year.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Danaher presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks within the Conglomerates sector are as follows:



General Electric GE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Electric’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 3.1% in the past 60 days. The stock has rallied 11.4% in a year.



Honeywell International HON currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Honeywell’s current-year earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 2.6% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.