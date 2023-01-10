Danaher (DHR) Provides Improved Q4 Core Revenue Growth Guidance

Danaher Corporation DHR is set to provide an update on its fourth-quarter 2022 guidance at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues to increase in the low-single-digit percent range from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted core revenue growth is anticipated to be in the high-single-digit percent range against the flat to a low-single-digit percent decline stated earlier. Danaher maintains its adjusted base business core revenue growth in the high-single digit percent range for the fourth quarter.



DHR’s president and chief executive officer, Rainer M. Blair said that the company’s fourth-quarter performance benefited from strong growth in the Cepheid's molecular diagnostics business, thanks to respiratory testing revenues of more than $1 billion.



Strength in the Life Sciences segment owing to robust activity in the bioprocessing business and growth in instrument businesses are likely to have aided Danaher’s fourth-quarter performance. However, high raw material and freight costs, and supply chain disruptions are likely to have affected DHR’s margin performance in the quarter.

Danaher Corporation Price

Danaher Corporation price | Danaher Corporation Quote

Danaher is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Jan 24.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DHR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Xylem Inc. XYL presently sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). XYL’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, Xylem’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has gained 43% in the past six months.



MRC Global Inc. MRC presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). MRC’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 103%, on average.



In the past 60 days, MRC Global’s earnings estimates have increased 16.2% for 2022. The stock has gained 13.4% in the past six months.



EnerSys ENS delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



ENS’ earnings estimates have increased 0.6% for fiscal 2023 in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 30.6% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.