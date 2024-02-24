Danaher (DHR) Price Target Increased by 7.77% to 265.91

The average one-year price target for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has been revised to 265.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.77% from the prior estimate of 246.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 212.10 to a high of 304.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.76% from the latest reported closing price of 253.84 / share.

Danaher Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 21, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 will receive the payment on April 26, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $253.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.40%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 0.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHR is 0.67%, a decrease of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 677,424K shares. The put/call ratio of DHR is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 27,928K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,930K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 86.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,691K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,690K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,758K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,981K shares, representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,957K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,622K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,792K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,812K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Danaher Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danahers globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Lifes Potential.

