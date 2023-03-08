Danaher (DHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $247.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 7.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 3.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Danaher is projected to report earnings of $2.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.04 billion, down 8.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $30.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.4% and -4.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Danaher currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Danaher's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.39.

We can also see that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Danaher Corporation (DHR)

