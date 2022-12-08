Danaher (DHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $271.82, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 8.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.44, down 9.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.63 billion, down 6.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.53 per share and revenue of $30.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.78% and +4.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Danaher currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Danaher's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

