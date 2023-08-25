Danaher (DHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $255.53, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 0.67% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, down 25.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.63 billion, down 13.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.88 per share and revenue of $28.49 billion, which would represent changes of -18.9% and -9.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.19% lower within the past month. Danaher is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.56 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.78.

Also, we should mention that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.