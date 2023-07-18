Danaher (DHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $240.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 1.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.01, down 27.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.1 billion, down 8.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.43 per share and revenue of $29.44 billion, which would represent changes of -13.88% and -6.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Danaher is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Danaher's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.28.

Also, we should mention that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Danaher Corporation (DHR)

