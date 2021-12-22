Danaher (DHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $319.68, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 0.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 3.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.76 billion, up 14.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.85 per share and revenue of $29.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.1% and +30.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.87 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.53.

Meanwhile, DHR's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

