Danaher (DHR) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

Danaher (DHR) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DHR crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of DHR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that DHR could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DHR's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 8 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting DHR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

