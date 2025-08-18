Danaher (DHR) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Danaher (DHR) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, DHR broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

DHR has rallied 11% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests DHR could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DHR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 11 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting DHR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

