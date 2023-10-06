Danaher (DHR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the latest trading day at $217.23, indicating a +0.17% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.6%.

Shares of the industrial and medical device maker witnessed a loss of 14.93% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Conglomerates sector with its loss of 9.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Danaher in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2023. On that day, Danaher is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.95%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.63 billion, indicating a 13.46% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.82 per share and a revenue of $28.49 billion, indicating changes of -19.45% and -9.47%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.16% decrease. Danaher presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.61, so one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.