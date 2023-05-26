Danaher (DHR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $232.21, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 0.42% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.4% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.1 billion, down 8.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.44 per share and revenue of $29.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.79% and -6.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.09% lower. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Danaher currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.18.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.33 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.