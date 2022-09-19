Danaher (DHR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $278.94, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 5.26% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 12.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.09 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.40 per share and revenue of $30.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.48% and +3.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Danaher currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.25.

It is also worth noting that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



