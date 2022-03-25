Danaher (DHR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $287.53, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 5.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 4.74% and traded in line with the S&P 500.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.63, up 4.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.55 billion, up 10.03% from the prior-year quarter.

DHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.41 per share and revenue of $30.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.58% and +4.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.22, so we one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DHR has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

