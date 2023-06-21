Danaher (DHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $237.71, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 2.87% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 2.23% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.1 billion, down 8.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.43 per share and revenue of $29.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.88% and -6.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Danaher currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Danaher's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

We can also see that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Danaher Corporation (DHR)

