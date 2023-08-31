Danaher (DHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $265, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 2.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 1.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, down 25.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.63 billion, down 13.47% from the prior-year quarter.

DHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.88 per share and revenue of $28.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.9% and -9.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower. Danaher is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Danaher is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.39, which means Danaher is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.83 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.